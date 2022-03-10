Loyola University Medical Center reports first day with no COVID patients in 2 years

CHICAGO (CBS)-- For the first time in nearly two years, Loyola University Medical Center reported having no COVID patients.

Every single day since March 11, 2020, this hospital has had a COVID patient until this Tuesday, March 8.

"It is a testament to the incredible work that our colleagues have done over the last two years to provide excellent patient care," said Richard Freeman, regional chief clinical officer, Loyola Medicine, "But we know this won't last forever."

The medical center reported admitting a non-symptomatic patient on Wednesday. That patient is expected to be discharged Thursday.

It's been a long and difficult two years.

Globally, the world's known death toll topped 6 million this week.

Over the pandemic, Loyola Medicine, which includes Loyola, Gottlieb and McNeal hospitals has treated and released more than 9,600 COVID patients.

This comes as Illinois saw the lowest levels of COVID positivity in months. On Wednesday, 1,600 cases were confirmed statewide.

With a state average of 1,100 new cases a day this weeks, that's the lowest we've seen since last July.