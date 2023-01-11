Watch CBS News
Sports

Loyola Ramblers fall short to VCU

/ AP Ingested

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen DeLoach scored 16 points to help VCU defeat Loyola Chicago 78-64 on Tuesday night.

DeLoach had seven rebounds for the Rams (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Adrian Baldwin Jr. added 13 points while shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had eight assists. David Shriver shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Tom Welch led the way for the Ramblers (6-10, 0-4) with 16 points and two blocks. Philip Alston added 15 points for Loyola Chicago. In addition, Braden Norris had 14 points and four assists.

First published on January 10, 2023 / 10:00 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.