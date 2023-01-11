Loyola Ramblers fall short to VCU

CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen DeLoach scored 16 points to help VCU defeat Loyola Chicago 78-64 on Tuesday night.

DeLoach had seven rebounds for the Rams (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Adrian Baldwin Jr. added 13 points while shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had eight assists. David Shriver shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Tom Welch led the way for the Ramblers (6-10, 0-4) with 16 points and two blocks. Philip Alston added 15 points for Loyola Chicago. In addition, Braden Norris had 14 points and four assists.