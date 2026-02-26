Loyola Academy spectators all removed from girls' basketball game against Evanston Township after racist remark

Evanston Township High School officials said the entire Loyola Academy student section was removed during a girls' basketball championship game this week, after a spectator shouted a racist remark at a student athlete.

The incident happened Tuesday night during the IHSA sectional girls' basketball championship game between Evanston and Loyola. played at Maine South High School in Park Ridge. ETHS said "a spectator seated in the Loyola student section directed a racist, dehumanizing remark at one of our student-athletes."

ETHS said IHSA officials and the Main South Athletic Department immediately removed the students.

ETHS added that it is committed to protecting its students, and confronting racism whenever it occurs.