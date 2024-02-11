Watch CBS News
Lowest and highest scoring Super Bowl games of NFL history, and how the 2024 score compares

By Aliza Chasan

/ CBS News

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime on Sunday night, but it wasn't close to the highest-scoring Super Bowls in history.

Coming out of halftime, though, it was rough with a score of 10-3.

Here are the highest- and lowest-scoring Super Bowl games in NFL history, dating back to the first Super Bowl in 1967.

Super Bowl Football
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks a field goal as punter Tommy Townsend holds during the first half of Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Julio Cortez / AP

What is the highest-scoring Super Bowl game of all time?

The highest-scoring Super Bowl of all time was Super Bowl XXIX in 1995. The 49ers beat the San Diego Chargers, 49-26, for a total of 75 points. 

At Super Bowl LII in 2018, the Philadelphia Eagles faced off against the New England Patriots, winning 41-33, for a total of 74 points. The game was also the Eagles' first-ever Super Bowl win.

The Eagles returned to the Super Bowl in 2023 in what was the third highest-scoring Super Bowl game of all time. They faced off against the Chiefs, but lost 38-35, for a total of 73 points. 

What is the lowest-scoring Super Bowl game of all time?

The lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all time was Super Bowl LIII in 2019. Just 16 total points were scored between the Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots won, 13-3. 

The previous record, set in 1973 at Super Bowl VII, was 21 points. The Miami Dolphins defeated Washington 14-7.

Just 22 points were scored in Super Bowl IX in 1975 between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings. The Steelers won 16-6. 

The Dolphins also hold the record for the fewest points scored in a Super Bowl. The team suffered a 24-3 loss in Super Bowl VI in 1972.

Aliza Chasan

Aliza Chasan is a digital producer at 60 Minutes and CBSNews.com. She has previously written for outlets including PIX11 News, The New York Daily News, Inside Edition and DNAinfo. Aliza covers trending news, often focusing on crime and politics.

First published on February 11, 2024 / 7:54 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

