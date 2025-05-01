Lou Malnati's to give 10 teachers free pizza for a year in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week

Lou Malnati's to give 10 teachers free pizza for a year

The Chicago pizzeria chain Lou Malnati's needs the public's help finding special teachers in Chicago to win free pizza for a year.

Teacher Appreciation Week is next week, and the chain is looking to celebrate local teachers' hard work in the classroom.

The nomination process runs through Friday, May 9, and will recognize 70 teachers.

The top 10 will win free pizza, consisting of one medium cheese pizza per week for 52 weeks and a $250 classroom pizza party. To redeem the pizza, the winners must join Lou Malntati's rewards program.

The other 60 honorable mentions will receive a 100 gift card to the restaurant.

Nominations are open on Lou Malnati's website.