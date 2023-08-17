Lotto prize grows to $21.5M for Thursday night's drawing
CHICAGO (CBS) – Another big prize is on the line for lottery players.
The next Lotto drawing is worth $21.5 million, making it the largest jackpot for the game of the year and the second in nearly five years, according to lottery officials.
The last big prize was worth $22.5 million and was won at a gas station in Prospect Heights in 2018.
So far this year, three Lotto players from Illinois have won a smaller prize of $1 million during the months of April and July.
The next drawing will take place Thursday night.
