Lotto prize grows to $21.5M for Thursday night's drawing

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Another big prize is on the line for lottery players.

The next Lotto drawing is worth $21.5 million, making it the largest jackpot for the game of the year and the second in nearly five years, according to lottery officials.

The last big prize was worth $22.5 million and was won at a gas station in Prospect Heights in 2018.

So far this year, three Lotto players from Illinois have won a smaller prize of $1 million during the months of April and July.

The next drawing will take place Thursday night. 

First published on August 17, 2023 / 9:53 AM

