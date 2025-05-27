Watch CBS News
Lost dog returned to Houston after being found in Chicago

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington,
Steffanie Dupree

/ CBS Chicago

A French bulldog back home with his family in Houston, Texas, after an unexpected trip to Chicago.

Brothers Luc and Loi Nguyen said their dog, Covic, got out of the house back on May 14 as they got distracted while opening up the garage door, CBS affiliate KHOU in Houston reported.

A search of the neighborhood, flyers, and Facebook posts turned up no signs of the pup. They figured the dog had been stolen.

But then, they got a surprising phone call.

"We get a call from Chicago. She said: 'Is this your dog? This might be your dog. I can FaceTime and show you. Is this your dog?" said Luc Nguyen. "And we have the dog. That's him."

The woman who contacted the Nguyen brothers claimed she bought the dog at Midway International Airport, not knowing the animal was missing.

Luc Nguyen flew to Chicago to pick up Covic and drove back to Houston.

The brothers are happy Covic is safely back home.

