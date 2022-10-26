Man loses car and dog after being carjacked on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 56-year-old man is waking up without his dog and his car after being carjacked at gunpoint on the Near West Side Tuesday.

Police say that man was sitting in his car after using an ATM, a few blocks from the United Center around 5:45 p.m. when another man came up with a gun and demanded the his's wallet and keys.

The offender then drove off in the victim's Blue Prius. But it's not just his wallet and car that are missing.

His dog Bowie was in the car at the time of the carjacking. He and the police are not sure if the dog jumped out of the car during the altercation.

Police are searching for the suspect and the dog.