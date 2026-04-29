Antonnaci, Montgomery lead White Sox to 3-2 win over Angels in 10 innings, completing series sweep

Rookie Sam Antonnaci hit a tying triple with two outs in the ninth inning and Colson Montgomery had a winning single in the 10th, lifting the Chicago White Sox over Los Angeles 3-2 Wednesday for a three-game sweep that extended the Angels' losing streak to six.

Mike Trout hit his 10th home run of the season for the Angels, who have lost 10 of 11 and dropped to 12-20. Los Angeles starter Yusei Kikuchi left after two innings with left shoulder tightness.

With the White Sox trailing 2-1, Tristan Peters was hit by a Ryan Zeferjahn pitch with one out in the ninth and scored on Antonacci's triple.

Montgomery singled with one out in the 10th off Drew Pomeranz (0-3) for his first big league walk-off hit, giving the White Sox their second series sweep this season.

Seranthony Domínguez pitched a perfect 10th.

Miguel Vargas had an RBI single in the third off Mitch Farris, recalled from Triple-A before the game, and Trout's homer tied the score in the fourth

Vaughn Grissom's first big league homer since Sept. 7, 2022, for Atlanta gave Los Angeles a 2-1 lead in the seventh against Erick Fedde, who allowed five hits, struck out six and walked none in a season-high seven innings.

Angels: RHP Walbert Ureña (0-3, 4.77 ERA) takes the mound at home Friday against the New York Mets and RHP Christian Scott (0-0. 6.75).

White Sox: Rookie LHP Noah Schultz (1-1, 3.52) makes his fourth career start for the White Sox on Friday when they open a trip Friday at San Diego, which starts RHP Germán Márquez (3-1, 4.38).