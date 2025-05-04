Lori Healey, who served as Daley's chief of staff, headed MPEA and Obama Center project, dies at 65

Lori Healey, an urban planner and Chicago civic leader who served as chief of staff to Mayor Richard M. Daley, chief executive officer of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority, and most recently leader of the Obama Presidential Center project, died last week.

Healey's family announced Sunday that she died Saturday, May 3. She was 65.

Lori Healey Family Photo

Healey was born in New Orleans and grew up moving around with her family as a self-described "Army brat," according to published reports. After earning a bachelor's in economics and a master's in public administration from the University of Kansas, she began her career as a policy aide to Kansas Gov. John Carlin in 1983, according to the City Club of Chicago, where Healey was a board member.

In Chicago, Healey served as commissioner of the Department of Planning and Development under Mayor Richard M. Daley, and was appointed his chief of staff in 2007 — replacing Ron Huberman, who moved to head up the Chicago Transit Authority and later the Chicago Public Schools. In 2009, Healey was appointed president of Chicago 2016, where she co-led Chicago's ultimately unsuccessful bid for the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Healey also coordinated the organizational and planning activities for the 2012 NATO Summit in Chicago as executive director of the NATO Host Committee, the City Club of Chicago noated.

Healey later served as chief executive officer of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority — MPEA or McPier for short. McPier owns McCormick Place and the 1,258-room Hyatt Regency McCormick Place.

In her role with McPier, Healey oversaw the development and construction of the Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis Chicago, the City Club noted.

In 2019, Healey became the president of the Chicago regional business unit at Clayco, a Chicago-based development and design firm. In that position, she led enterprise activity for Clayco's development, design, and construction-related activities in the Chicago area, the City Club noted.

In December 2020, Healey joined the Obama Foundation as senior vice president and executive project officer for the Obama Presidential Center. She was at the helm of the project to develop the 19.3-acre Obama Presidential Center campus in Jackson Park, which is still under construction.

Healey's family called her "a remarkable woman— a deeply devoted mother and grandmother who found her greatest joy in time spent with her adoring family."

Dan Gibbons, chief executive officer of the City Club of Chicago, issued this statement: "We are heartbroken by the passing of Lori Healey, our cherished friend and board member at the City Club of Chicago. Her generosity, brilliance, and unwavering commitment to our city will never be forgotten. She leaves behind a legacy of impact and leadership that will continue to inspire us all for generations."