Lawsuits against L'Oréal over relaxers can proceed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lawsuits against beauty companies that sell hair relaxers can continue.

Jenny Mitchell filed the first such lawsuit in Chicago. She claims using the relaxers for years contributed to her uterine cancer.

She cited recent studies linking the products to a higher risk of cancer. Defendants like Revlon and L'Oréal tried to get the cases dismissed.

But the judge ruled they have enough merit to proceed.

In a statement on the company's website, L'Oréal said it's confident in the safety of its products.