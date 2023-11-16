Watch CBS News
Local News

Lawsuits against L'Oréal over relaxers can proceed

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Lawsuits against L'Oréal over relaxers can proceed
Lawsuits against L'Oréal over relaxers can proceed 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lawsuits against beauty companies that sell hair relaxers can continue. 

Jenny Mitchell filed the first such lawsuit in Chicago. She claims using the relaxers for years contributed to her uterine cancer.

She cited recent studies linking the products to a higher risk of cancer. Defendants like Revlon and L'Oréal tried to get the cases dismissed.

But the judge ruled they have enough merit to proceed. 

In a statement on the company's website, L'Oréal said it's confident in the safety of its products.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 16, 2023 / 5:07 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.