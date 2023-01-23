Watch CBS News
Police warning drivers after at least 15 vehicles broken into in The Loop, South Loop

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are warning drivers in The Loop and South Loop to lock up cars parked in garages. 

Police said in the last month, at least 15 vehicles were stolen or broken into while parked in garages along Wells Street. 

In most cases, he thieves broke windows to get into the vehicles.

Police recommend taking anything valuable out of your car before walking away. 

First published on January 23, 2023 / 6:05 AM

