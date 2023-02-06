Watch CBS News
Police warn of two robberies in Loop parking garages

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning people who park in Loop garages about a pair of recent robberies.

The first robbery happened on the morning of Jan. 26 in a parking garage on Randolph between State and Wabash.

The second happened on the afternoon of Feb. 4 in a garage near Washington and Wells.

Police said, in both robberies, someone walked up to the victims, implying he had a gun, and ordered them to give them their valuables before taking off on foot. 

Police had only a vague description of the robber.

Anyone with information on either robbery is asked to call Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263.

