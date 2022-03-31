Lonzo Ball ramps up rehab, but it's not clear if he'll be back in postseason

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bulls' Lonzo Ball is back to ramping up his rehab with the possibility of playing.

This comes after a 10-day break because of pain in his surgically-repaired knee.

But the Bulls do not have a timetable for Ball's return, and the postseason starts in less than two weeks.

Ball was working out on the elliptical Thursday at the Bulls' shortaround. Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas is certainly hoping to get one his offseason pickups back at some point.

But Ball is still not running or cutting it, and it sounds like Head Coach Billy Donovan is not sure Ball will be back in time to help the Bulls in the playoffs.

"He's the driver behind a lot of this. He really wants to play. He wants to get back to playing. But obviously, he's also going to be smart in terms of how he's feeling, and he's going to be realistic, and the doctors will put their heads together," Donovan said. "But certainly, every day that goes by and time that passes by, you're moving closer and closer to the end of the season. They're going to do everything they can to try to get him back."

The Bulls were set to take on the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday evening.