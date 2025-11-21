Longtime Chicago dance teacher recovering after brutal attack in Woodlawn

A beloved Chicago dance teacher, choreographer, and performer is recovering in the hospital after a brutal attack earlier this month in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Jimmy Payne Jr. is a beloved family man, and they said the single father of four has had a strong career in dancing, including as a teacher at Columbia College Dance Center for more than two decades.

"Everybody knows my brother in the dance community," said his sister, Colette.

This month, Jimmy's sisters received a disturbing call.

"I had gotten a call from his daughters, saying – they call their daddy Fuzzy – 'Fuzzy's door is open. I'm scared to go down there. Something is wrong,'"

Jimmy's family said the incident happened on Nov. 6, just a few buildings down from where he lives in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

His sisters said he was found severely beaten, and believe he was robbed, as his watch and laptop were missing.

When his sisters saw him in the hospital, "he was unrecognizable," Colette said.

"We was like, 'That's not our brother,'" she added.

"His head was so swollen on the left side, it was unbelievable," said his sister, Sara.

Jimmy is still suffering from memory issues, struggles to walk, and required reconstructive surgery for his jaw.

While they care for their brother, the family continues to push for more answers in the investigation.

"We're not getting any traction," Colette said.

The family is asking the community to help for what's expected to be a long road to recovery, and is grateful for how people have stepped up.

"It's overwhelming," Colette said.

"It's a wonderful feeling that people really love him that much," Sara said.

Now they are focused on continuing Jimmy's recovery together as a family.

"That's our brother, so we love him so much. I'm just going to do the best I can, and I know everyone in my family is, too," Sara said.