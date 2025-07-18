Watch CBS News
1 dead in Lombard, Illinois after standoff following report of shots fired on Arboretum Drive

Sara Tenenbaum
One person is dead after a standoff following a report of shots fired in Lombard, Illinois, officials said Friday.

Village officials said the Lombard Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Arboretum Drive for a fire alarm. While there, firefighters reported hearing gunshots and called for help from police.

Officers responded to the home, where a suspect was inside. As of 10 a.m., village officials the person in the home was confirmed to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No other injuries were reported and there is no threat to the public, village officials said. 

Neighbors had been asked to stay inside their homes during the major police response. They are now free to leave their homes as they please, officials said. 

Police remain at the home for an ongoing investigation. No further information was immediately available. The person in the home has not been identified. 

