Lollapalooza 2026 kicks off in Grant Park with headliners Lorde and Naperville native John Summit

Grant Park was filled with tens of thousands of people Thursday for the start of Lollapalooza, as warm weather greeted festivalgoers on day one of the four-day music festival.

Thursday's headliners are Lorde and John Summit, and several fans told CBS News Chicago that Summit is a favorite. Summit, a Naperville native, will take the main stage Thursday night for night one of the festival. Leckie, B96's afternoon host, predicted it will be a historic performance for the Chicagoland native.

"He's from Naperville and all the kids are coming out, including me," Leckie said. "I'm super young."

More than 100,000 people are expected at Grant Park each day of the festival, with fans traveling from across the country to see their favorite performers. Maddy Haver and Hailey Wolf traveled from Ohio.

"We love Chicago. We love music. We love everything that has to do with this festival," Haver said.

"The lineup and the city," said Wolf, who also traveled from Ohio. "We just love being in Chicago, and a lot of good artists are playing this year."

The four-day festival also features headliners Olivia Dean and the Smashing Pumpkins, along with dozens of other artists.

"I'm a DJ myself, so I'm looking forward to Boyz Noize, Kettama," said Anna Soroaka, who is excited to see this year's DJ lineup.

When the gates opened at 11 a.m., festivalgoers rushed in to grab their preferred spot. Security was tight at all entrances, and signs posted around the park warned that fence-jumpers would be prosecuted.

With large crowds, summer heat and a chance of rain in the forecast, experts say festivalgoers should stay hydrated, eat regularly and keep their phones charged.

"Hydration pack — so it's essential," said Lavin, a Skokie resident. "You can't bring it in with water because they're going to flag you, but there is a hydration station. That's where I'm going to fill it up. I'm going to stay hydrated, and I'm going to be ready, because you don't want to be dehydrated."

Experts also recommend having a plan to reconnect with friends in case anyone gets separated in the crowd.

"Yeah, we're just going to stay together," Lavin said. "My mom said you have to come with the people who you left with."

If you're heading to the festival, pack light, drink plenty of water and keep an eye on the weather, especially this weekend.