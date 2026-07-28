Lollapalooza 2026: Street closures, tickets, bag policy and everything else you need to know

Lollapalooza 2026 takes over Grant Park Thursday with headlining performances from Lorde, Charli XCX, the Smashing Pumpkins, Olivia Dean, Tate McRae and more.

If you're going to the festival, or will just in the Loop during the four-day extravaganza, you should expect large crowds, heavy traffic and street closures as nearly half a million people are expected to attend the festival over the weekend.

Here's everything you need to know to be prepared.

Are Lollapalooza tickets still on sale?

Lollapalooza is nearly entirely sold out. There are single-day tickets for Sunday still available starting at $185 for general admission. There are also single-day Sunday platinum VIP tickets still for sale.

Two-day tickets are sold out. All other single-day tickets and four-day passes would be purchased through verified resale at Lollapalooza's website.

Street closures expand through the Loop

There are extensive street closures in place around Grant Park. Some started well before the festival kickoff to allow for set up, and most will remain in place after the music fest ends Sunday so that the infrastructure can be torn down.

Complete list of Lollapalooza street closures, sidewalk closures

Street Closures

Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 15 – August 9

Jackson, from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 21 – August 8

Balbo, from Michigan to Columbus: July 27– August 3

Jackson, from Michigan to Columbus: July 27 – August 3

Columbus, from Monroe to Roosevelt: July 27 – August 3

Columbus (Northbound, two center lanes), from 13th Street to Roosevelt: July 27 – August 3

Congress Plaza Dr, from Michigan to Columbus: July 27 – August 3

Monroe, from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 27 – August 3

Sidewalk Closures

Michigan, from Jackson to 11th St. Bridge: July 28 – August 2

Balbo (both sides, from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 15 – August 9

Columbus (Northbound side), from Roosevelt to Ida B Wells: July 15 – August 7

Columbus (Southbound side), from 9th St. Yard to S. Ida B. Wells: July 20 – August 8

Jackson (both sides), from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 20 – August 8

DuSable Lake Shore Drive (Northbound side), from Monroe to Roosevelt: July 22

Monroe (Eastbound side), from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 18 and July 20 – August 8

DuSable Lake Shore Drive (Southbound side), from Monroe to Roosevelt: July 25 – August 8

Balbo (both sides), from Michigan to Columbus: July 27 – August

Jackson (both sides), from Michigan to Columbus: July 27 – August 3

Congress Plaza Dr, from Michigan to Columbus: July 27 – August 3

Congress Plaza Dr. (Westbound & Eastbound side), from Michigan to Columbus: July 25 – July 26

Columbus (both sides), from Monroe to Roosevelt: July 27– August 4

DuSable Lake Shore Drive (Northbound side), from Monroe to Roosevelt: August 4

What is the Lollapalooza bag policy? What can and can't I bring inside?

Small purses and fanny packs that are 6 in. x 9 in. or smaller are allowed if they are not clear, but can only have one pocket. All other bags larger than 6 in. x 9 in. must be smaller than 12 in. x 6 in. x 12 in. and clear.

Hydration packs are allowed and don't have to be clear but they must be completely empty when entering the festival and can't have more than two total pockets, including the one for the reservoir.

All bags are searched before entry. For the fastest entry, leave bags at home.

Beyond bags, strollers for babies, binoculars, basic consumer-grade cameras without detachable lenses and other accessories like selfie sticks or tripods, empty reusable bottles, factory-sealed Narcan kits, factory-sealed single-serving hydration packets, travel-sized hand sanitizer, personal misting fans, portable battery packs and sunscreen of 3.4 oz. less that is not aerosol are all allowed into Lollapalooza.

Prescription medication need to be brought in pharmacy-labeled containers, and any medication that needs to be inhaled or smoked is prohibited with the exception of prescribed inhalers.

Among the prohibited items are blankets, sheets, towels, frisbees, coolers of any kind, any and all professional audio or video recording equipment, drone or flying remote devices, hammocks, any glass containers, illegal and illicit substances, inflatables of any kind, umbrellas, pets other than service animals, skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, carts, personal motorized vehicles, outside food or beverages, weapons of any kind, fireworks, chairsr, carts, and large chains and spiked jewelry.

A complete list of prohibited items is in the Lollapalooza FAQ.

How to get to Lollapalooza

Taking CTA or other public transit to Lollapalooza is strongly encouraged. The Red, Blue, Green and Brown lines all drop off within walking distance of Grant Park, with the closest stops being Roosevelt, Harrison, Harold Washington Library, Jackson/Dearborn, Jackson/state, Adams/Wabash and Washington/Wabash.

CTA bus routes that can take you to Lollapalooza include the #126 Jackson, #130 Museum Campus or #151 Sheridan routes, as well as the #J14 Jeffrey Jump, #20 Madison, #56 Milwaukee and #60 Blue Island/26th. You can use Google Maps or the CTA Trip Planner to find your exact and best route.

Biking is also strongly encouraged. There will be a complimentary bike valet at the corner of Balbo and Michigan, and self-serve bike parking is available at the same corner. You should bring your own lock and helmet.

If you plan to drive, Millennium Garages beneath Grant Park, Millennium Park and Maggie Daley Park is the most convenient garage to use. You can get 20% off daily or multi-day parking at those garages using promo code LOLLA2026 at check-out. The promo code is only available July 29 through Aug. 2.

Parking can be booked in advance here. Road closures can affect ease of getting in and out of parking garages downtown.

If you want to take a rideshare to or from Lollapalooza, the festival recommends requesting a ride with Uber to Grand Park and following the directions in the app for a smooth pick up or drop off experience.