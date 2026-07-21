Lollapalooza 2026 street closures expanding around Grant Park ahead of music festival

Lollapalooza 2026 is just over a week away, and street closures around Grant Park in Chicago's Loop are rapidly expanding.

Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive was closed last week on July 15, and will remain closed through Aug. 9. Tuesday the street closures expand as Jackson closes from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive until Aug. 8.

Sidewalks are also closed and closing quickly; Both side of Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive and the northbound side of Columbus between Roosevelt and Ida B. Wells have been closed since July 15.

On Monday, the southbound sidewalk on the same stretch of Columbus closed until Aug. 8, as did the sidewalk on both sides of Jackson from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Sidewalk and street closures will only increase until the festival begins Thursday, July 30.

The Grant Bark Park, the dog park, closed on July 15 and will reopen on Aug. 8. A temporary dog park is available for use southeast of the Skate Park.

Complete list of Lollapalooza street closures, sidewalk closures

Street Closures

Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 15 – August 9

Jackson, from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 21 – August 8

Balbo, from Michigan to Columbus: July 27– August 3

Jackson, from Michigan to Columbus: July 27 – August 3

Columbus, from Monroe to Roosevelt: July 27 – August 3

Columbus (Northbound, two center lanes), from 13th Street to Roosevelt: July 27 – August 3

Congress Plaza Dr, from Michigan to Columbus: July 27 – August 3

Monroe, from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 27 – August 3

Sidewalk Closures