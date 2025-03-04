Watch CBS News
Local News

Lollapalooza announces 2025 festival dates

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Lollapalooza announced this year's festival dates n Tuesday. 

The musical festival will return to Chicago's Grant Park from July 31 to August 3. 

The 2025 festival lineup will be released this month, organizers said on the Lollapalooza website. 

Fans took to Instagram to offer their suggestions for artists they would like to see on this year's lineup. One fan said, "Give us CHARLI XCX" and another commented, "SABRINA, OLIVIA, GRACIE, DOECHII, CHARLI." 

Tate McRae, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and Lorde were also among fan requests. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.