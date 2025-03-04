Lollapalooza announces 2025 festival dates

Lollapalooza announced this year's festival dates n Tuesday.

The musical festival will return to Chicago's Grant Park from July 31 to August 3.

The 2025 festival lineup will be released this month, organizers said on the Lollapalooza website.

Fans took to Instagram to offer their suggestions for artists they would like to see on this year's lineup. One fan said, "Give us CHARLI XCX" and another commented, "SABRINA, OLIVIA, GRACIE, DOECHII, CHARLI."

Tate McRae, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and Lorde were also among fan requests.