Logan Square Volunteer Fair at Pilot Project Brewing happening Sunday

Volunteer Fair in Logan Square happening at Pilot Project Brewing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Looking to volunteer but don't know where to start?

Community organizations in logan square want to help you find your next group.

The Logan Square Volunteer Fair is happening this afternoon.

At least 15 non-profits will gather at Pilot Project Brewing near Milwaukee Avenue and Rockwell Street.

Guests are invited to stop by and learn more about volunteer groups and social events coming up this year.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.