Logan Square armed robbery victim tells his harrowing story

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: An armed robbery caught on camera in broad daylight.

A man bringing supplies to his family business in Logan Square gets guns pointed at his head.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman spoke with that man who now wants his neighbors to be aware.

An afternoon delivery for Zaid Masoud turns violent this week.

Surveillance video shows Masoud in front of his family business, the Albany Food Market off of Cortland in Logan Square.

It was mid-afternoon, and he'd just returned from picking up supplies from a warehouse, including unloading cases of drinks to bring into the store.

Suddenly a royal blue sedan pulls up behind him. Two men in hoods and masks jump out.

"As I had my back turned to them, they came out, parked right there. Two of them. Both had guns. (I) raised my hands and just let them do what they are doing," Masoud said.

In seconds, the suspect had two guns pointed at his head. They quickly reach into both his pockets, taking his wallet and phone.

Masoud remembered what the suspects told him in these moments:

"Just basically do as you're told."

What was he feeling in that moment?

"I was shocked. But there's nothing else you can do in that situation," Masoud said.

Masoud said he didn't want to risk the suspects running into his family or other customers who were just feet away inside the store.

"I couldn't go back into the store. My father was in the store. If they were there, if they got in there with me, they could've taken a lot more, hurt a lot more people," Masoud said.

But that same day, Masoud is reunited with his phone and wallet.

The suspects took off down Cortland, coincidentally cutting off Masoud's cousin, who was in the neighborhood.

That cousin found the property in the middle of the street and returned it. The wallet was missing just a few hundred dollars in cash, but all his credit cards were left inside.

"We're very lucky," Masoud said.

This is just the latest in a string of armed robberies and carjackings this week across the city. It's not clear if any of these incidents are connected.

But in each case, Chicago police said to avoid getting hurt, follow Masoud's lead, and don't resist.

"I just want to make sure everybody else watches themselves. That's really all you can do," Masoud said.