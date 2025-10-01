Watch CBS News
Outbound Kennedy Expressway locals lanes to reopen this weekend

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman,
Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

The Illinois Department of Transportation has some good news for commuters. 

All local lanes on the outbound Kennedy Expressway will fully reopen by Sunday morning. As IDOT said, "The wait is almost over, Chicago..." 

The lanes are expected to reopen overnight Saturday into Sunday. 

The outbound section of the expressway between Diversey and Belmont avenues reopened Wednesday morning, according to IDOT. 

The express lanes will remain closed for a few more weeks. The Division Street exit ramp will also remain closed. 

The $1.2 million Kennedy Expressway project originally was expected to be finished in September, but IDOT said the work was accelerated to minimize traffic impacts during the ongoing repairs to the northwest-bound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway itself.  

