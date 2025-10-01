Outbound Kennedy Expressway locals lanes to reopen this weekend

The Illinois Department of Transportation has some good news for commuters.

All local lanes on the outbound Kennedy Expressway will fully reopen by Sunday morning. As IDOT said, "The wait is almost over, Chicago..."

The lanes are expected to reopen overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The outbound section of the expressway between Diversey and Belmont avenues reopened Wednesday morning, according to IDOT.

The express lanes will remain closed for a few more weeks. The Division Street exit ramp will also remain closed.

Great news coming from IDOT about the Kennedy project. By 10 am Sunday, all OB local lanes will be open & only the Division exit ramp will be closed! The express remain locked OB, w/no mid-ramp access for a few more weeks. Follow the progress at https://t.co/vhbRxCdj7J pic.twitter.com/VmXgfiV3kv — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) October 1, 2025

The $1.2 million Kennedy Expressway project originally was expected to be finished in September, but IDOT said the work was accelerated to minimize traffic impacts during the ongoing repairs to the northwest-bound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway itself.