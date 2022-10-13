Local fire departments seeking to boost recruitment of women firefighters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few suburban fire departments are coming together on Thursday in hopes of encouraging more women to pursue a career as a firefighter.

Fire Service Women of Illinois is hosting a symposium in Glenview in hopes of boosting recruitment.

Broadview Fire Chief Tracy Kenny said the symposium will seek to teach women the things they need to know to get into the fire service.

"One of the hardest parts of getting into the fire service as a female is passing the physical fitness, and part of our symposium today, we have two females from departments locally that are here to teach women how to best strengthen areas that they can get farther into that test," Kenny said.

A mental health counselor also will be at the symposium.

"One of the things that we find that women struggle with are balancing work and home life. So this is an excellent segment," Kenny said.

The symposium also will include a segment on nutrition.

"You get into the firehouse, you sit at the kitchen table, you don't have to eat like the guys. We can still eat like women," Kenny said.

Anyone who wants to apply to be a firefighter can look into EMT school at local colleges, or go to theblueline.com to find openings for firefighters and paramedics and information on testing.

Women can also go to the Fire Service Women of Illinois page on Facebook for more women on networking opportunities for women firefighters and more.

"There are six female chiefs in Illinois, and all of us are willing to pick up our phones and talk to you about the next process," she said.

The Chicago Fire Department also is looking for new members for the first time in a long time. The application process for CFD is open for the first time since 2014.

CFD Deputy Fire Commissioner Brandon Keller said they're also looking for women and people of color.

"It seems like we've got a lot of interest; a lot of young guys coming out, even a lot of young ladies. We're looking for ladies. Ladies are now seemingly taking over the world, it appears," he said.

The department is taking applications until Monday. You can apply on the city's website.