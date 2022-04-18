Local exhibition educates residents on Hindu community and culture

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An organization in the Chicago area is working to educate residents on the Hindu community.

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA is a nonprofit organization that provides educational programming to Hindu community members.

The group presented "Darshana: A Glimpse into Hindu Civilization" exhibition over the weekend at the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora. The goal was to "deepen awareness of Hindu culture."

Organizers said over 300 people attended the educational event.

The exhibition will be showcased in Vernon Hills on April 23, Arlington Heights on April 24 and Chicago on May 14.

You can watch the full event here.