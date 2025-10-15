With living Israeli hostages released, display at suburban Chicago JCC to conclude

After Hamas freed all the living Israeli hostages who were captured on Oct 7, 2023, the Jewish Community Center in Northbrook, Illinois, is making changes to a display keeping the hostages in their hearts — and winding it down.

CBS News Chicago first reported on the "Holding Hope" display on Oct. 7, 2024, one year after the Hamas attack on Israel in which the hostages were taken. JCC workers hung up a T-shirt for each hostage, and updated the nametag if the person was released or confirmed to be dead.

The T-shirts were installed in November 2023. They were left over from a concert just weeks before the attack, called "Growing Hope."

Now that the living hostages have been released, their names have been updated.

"The last living hostage that we've been able to account for does feel like the finality to yes, our exhibit, but just really honestly, one small part of the story of the Jewish people. While they are concluding the Holding Hope exhibit, it is but a chapter," said Addie Goodman, president and chief executive officer of JCC Chicago, "and so we are always what's next, and we hope that what's next is not another need to hold space for tragedy. We hope that what's next is an opportunity to bring people together in kindness and understanding."

The T-shirts will remain up until Nov. 7, when the community is invited to help take them down. A permanent memorial will be created at a later date.