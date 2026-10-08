Little Village residents call for action after shooting involving off-duty Chicago police officer

People in the Little Village neighborhood continue to demand answers after an off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting over the weekend.

Neighbors said the incident put the community at risk.

Community leaders said they want more clarity and action over what happened in a shooting involving an off-duty police officer that left one person wounded.

On Thursday night, neighbors gathered to call attention to the issue.

"This violence was really close to home," Little Village resident Mary Soria said.

Soria gathered with Little Village neighbors and community leaders, sharing concern for safety after a shooting involving an off-duty CPD officer.

"As somebody that lives here, and being exposed to the violence, not only is it getting in our minds like, 'We can't even be out, outside of our home. We shouldn't even be out,' Why? Because we might catch a stray," she said.

Police have said an off-duty officer started talking with a group near 24th and Rockwell in the early morning hours of Oct. 4 when a man from the group got in a fight with the officer.

The officer fired his gun, hitting the man twice.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said the officer then drove a short distance away, got out of his car, and fired additional shots from two firearms at the same time.

"What steps are being taken to ensure an independent investigation is actually happening? We as a community deserve an update," said Rosemarie Dominguez, a member of the Chicago Police District Council in the 10th District.

Some community leaders said they want more information about the incident, and called on the Cook County State's Attorney to investigate the incident.

"We need accountability," said Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village Community Council. "We as the people, the residents, are demanding a fair investigation, transparency, and also give us some type of peace."

Neighbors held a block meeting on Thursday evening to talk about incident and what's next.

"It's really concerning for me, as a mom, and not only that, as somebody that lives here in the community," Soria said.

Police the officer is currently on administrative duties, which is department protocol after an officer fires their weapon.

COPA said third-party video recorded the initial interaction and the shooting. The video is set to be posted to their website within 60 days of the shooting, unless a court order prohibits its release.