Third-party video captured off-duty CPD officer shooting man in Little Village, COPA says

Third-party video captured an incident over the weekend in which an off-duty Chicago police officer shot and wounded a man during a fight in the city's Little Village neighborhood, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said Wednesday.

Chicago police said at 12:48 a.m. on Sunday, an off-duty CPD officer was driving in the 2600 block of West 24th Street, near Rockwell Street, when he stopped his vehicle and started talking with a group on the sidewalk.

A man standing with the group approached the officer's vehicle and got into a physical fight with the officer, hitting him in the face, police said. The officer fired his gun at the man, and struck him twice, police said.

The man who hit the officer and was shot was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition and was in police custody, police said. Another man standing with the group suffered an injury to the arm and later took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

After the incident, the officer drove a short distance down the street, stopped his car, got out, and fired shots in the direction of the group, police said.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for injuries he suffered during the fight, police said.

The shooting put neighbors in the line of the crossfire. A woman named Nancy, who didn't want to use her last name for safety concerns, said a bullet came inside her home and went through a wall just inches from her head.

COPA said Wednesday that it could confirm third-party video captured the initial interaction between the officer and the man he shot, and the point when the officer fired more shots subsequently.

Materials will be posted to the COPA website within 60 days unless prohibited by court order.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call COPA at 312-746-3609 or visit ChicagoCOPA.org.