Man killed, 3 women injured in Little Village shooting, police say

A man is dead and three women were wounded in a mass shooting in the Little Village neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of West 26th Street.

According to Chicago police, the man, 46, and three women—25, 47, and another of unknown age—were standing near the sidewalk when they were hit by gunfire by an unknown person.

All four were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

The man was hit multiple times and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 25-year-old woman was hit in the face by the gunfire and is in fair condition. The 47-year-old was hit in the arm and is in good condition. The woman of unknown age was hit in the lower back and is in critical condition.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.