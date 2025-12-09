Little Village families hold annual Our Lady of Guadalupe procession

Families in the Little Village neighborhood bundled up Tuesday morning for the community's annual Our Lady of Guadalupe procession on the West Side of Chicago.

It started at Epiphany Catholic School, with students leading the procession to Good Shepherd Catholic Church for mass.

People carried roses to lay at the statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Every December, Catholics celebrate when the Virgin Mary appeared in Mexico City in 1531 to Saint Juan Diego, offering a message of compassion and unity.

Worshippers brought roses to place at the statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe during the mass.