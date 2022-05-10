Watch CBS News
Little ducks trapped in sewer rescued by Crystal Lake police

By CBSChicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a rescue with a happy ending for some little ones in the northwest suburbs. 

The Crystal Lake Police Department posted an adorable video of the rescue. You see mamma duck and her little ducklings scooting away.

But earlier, they were trapped in a sewer. Community Service Officer Abraham was there along with public works to save the day after getting a call from a concerned citizen.

Now, the mother and here duckling family are safe and reunited.

It’s not every day we get called to rescue ducklings, but when we do, Community Service Officer Abraham is there to save...

Posted by Crystal Lake Police Department on Monday, May 9, 2022
The CBSChicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 10, 2022 / 11:56 AM

