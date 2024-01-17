List of Chicago area, Illinois school closings amid frigid cold
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Check here to see if your school, daycare, or government business is closed due to the extreme cold.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wind chills could reach as low as -25 degrees. By Wednesday afternoon, wind chills climb above 0 degrees.
The Emergency Closing Center lists Chicago area schools, businesses, daycare centers, and organizations.
