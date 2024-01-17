Wind chill advisory in effect for Chicago with lows near -25 degrees

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

Wind chills could reach as low as -25 degrees. By Wednesday afternoon, wind chills climb above 0 degrees.

Snow develops again Wednesday night, with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation possible. Chances for snow linger Thursday, with highs in the teens.

Another quick round of snow is expected Friday morning as temperatures drop back to the single digits.

The weekend wind chill ranges from -15 to -25. This round of cold appears to be short-lived as temperatures rebound back above freezing by Monday.