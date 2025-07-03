The Messi Experience comes to Logan Square, giving fans full immersion with soccer megastar

Lionel Messi is such a sports legend, even people who know nothing about soccer know his name. He has set attendance records at opponents' stadiums , like when he came to Chicago in April with Inter Miami.

Now he's back in Chicago, at least in virtual form. Messi fans in the area can immerse themselves in his story at The Messi Experience in Logan Square. It includes video recorded specifically by the football star for the show.

"You'll get a guided tour, so this also is very personal," said managing partner Sebastian Diericx. "It's not like you're walking through a museum and watching things that are still. It's a story that you live through."

The story begins at the peak of Messi's career, celebrating his 2022 World Cup win on top of a bus. Millions of fans in his home country of Argentina came to celebrate him.

Fans follow Messi's journey back in time, visiting the dirt fields where he first played and the childhood bedroom in which he dreamed big.

"See if you pick up the phone, you can hear actually when he's talking to Barcelona's executive telling him we're going to invite you to come and play for us in La Masia, which is their development program," Diericx said.

Fans can also train with Messi… or at least give it their best shot. And you can take a selfie with him, too.

At the end, every visitor will know much more than Messi's name; they'll know his journey.