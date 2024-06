CHICAGO (CBS) — There's sad news from Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo.

An African lion cub, Lomelok, has died.

The one-year-old cub was born with a spinal birth defect in January 2023.

He underwent spinal surgery back in March and, at first, appeared to be doing well.

But the zoo said he recently suffered a medical setback, and it was clear he was not on the path to recovery.

The zoo made the decision to euthanize him on Saturday.