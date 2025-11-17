Daughter of Ebony magazine moguls talks history, future of publication as it celebrates 80 years

Ebony magazine, a publication that began in Chicago and became famous around the world, celebrates its 80th anniversary.

That legacy continues through the celebration of the family that created it, and one woman working hard to keep it alive.

Linda Johnson Rice spoke about her family, her toughest career move, and a deeply personal challenge she's navigating with style and grace.

It was the trendsetting publication that showcased the world the news, culture, and successes of Black America.

Ebony was the magazine everyone wanted to be in, have on their coffee table, and talk about.

"We'd be out to dinner, and someone would stop my father and say, 'Oh my goodness, I read Ebony. I'm so proud of what you're doing," Linda Johnson Rice said.

Ebony has been part of Rice's life ever since she can remember.

Her father, John H. Johnson, founder of Johnson Publishing, created the first edition in November 1945. Her mother, Eunice W. Johnson, was the original fashion editor.

Even as a child, many years before she became the company's CEO, Rice was a regular in the office.

"I'm sure I was completely annoying," she said. "But that was my sort of playground, and that was my home away from home.

Now, as Ebony celebrates its 80th anniversary, Rice's mission is to share parts of that home and its story with everyone.

Rice called on dear friend, Chicago artist Theaster Gates, to preserve her family's legacy in a permanent collection at the Stony Island Arts Bank.

It takes a step back in time to Johnson Publishing's offices, where there's the receptionist's desk, timeless artwork, chairs, desks, and lamps, all things Gates said were important to preserve.

"Our things are sometimes the keepers of the truth that we've existed and we've done great things," he said.

The Johnson Publishing Company library is an archive of Ebony magazines and 12,000 books, most written by Black authors. It was there that Rice opened up about her life, her family, and what it was like to meet some pretty amazing people.

"If you were a Black person of note and you came to Chicago, you absolutely came by Johnson Publishing Company," Rice said. "The first group of people that I met that I was like stunned was the Jackson 5. Here I am, I am a kid, I'm Michael Jackson's age, I'm like 'Oh my God, this is Michael Jackson, this is the Jackson 5.'"

Rev. Jesse Jackson was a regular, and so was comedian and activist Dick Gregory. Aretha Franklin also came by.

Rice's first job was at age seven, accompanying her mom to couture shows in Europe to prepare for the iconic Ebony Fashion Fair Fashion Show.

"Let me tell you, working for Eunice Johnson was probably harder than working for John Johnson," Rice said. "She was very exacting and very demanding in everything. She wanted everything done exactly the right way."

That determination led Eunice Johnson to expand the company beyond the printed word, creating Fashion Fair Cosmetics for Black women.

"They couldn't find a hue and makeup tone that really fit their skin," Rice said.

As time went on, Rice got the business bug, sitting in on editorial and other meetings with her dad.

"I really was like a sponge in the beginning watching him work, the way he'd talk to people, bring out the best in them," she said.

Rice became chairman and CEO in 2002, and led the company until tough times led to its last paper issue in 2019 as publishing was changing.

"You saw a rise on the digital side of the business that affected and has still affected magazines to this day. It became very, very difficult to produce the magazine. It was very hard to make that decision to sell ebony," she said.

The building that housed Johnson Publishing for decades still stands on South Michigan Avenue. Now, it's an apartment building, but it's kept parts of the company alive. Art and photos from back in the day, as well as that iconic Ebony logo.

It's a symbol of strength overcoming obstacles, and so is Rice.

She started to experience vision challenges in 2000. She said she has no vision in her right eye, and her left eye is compromised. Still, Rice remains active, serving on corporate and non-profit boards and always in motion.

"I'm not going to sit in a corner and feel sorry for myself," she said. "Just go forward. Keep going, you gotta just keep moving."

"When I see her be that incredible fortitude and I see her self-reliance, it reminds me of her mom and dad, and it's like, oh yeah, she's from the right stuff," Gates said, smiling.

So, Rice carries on her parents' mission of celebrating the contributions of Black Americans and telling their stories, with the help of the John H. Johnson exhibit.

"I wanted to ensure that John Johnson, Eunice Johnson, and Linda Johnson were never forgotten," Gates said. "We have the ability to fold Johnson Publishing back onto the South Side, where so many amazing stories happened, and now it has a permanent home forever."

Rice said she will never let the world forget her parents and what they created, and how they showcased Black people with a sense of pride, purpose, and power.

As for the future, Rice said she's exploring new opportunities in the film and television industries.

The Stony Island Arts Bank hosts many fascinating exhibitions. They also have exciting plans for the future. To learn more, log on to rebuildfoundation.org.