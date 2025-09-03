Lincolnwood exploring using eminent domain to take over beleaguered mall

The Village of Lincolnwood is trying to take over a beleaguered mall.

Village trustees told staff and the village attorney to start exploring whether they could and how to start using eminent domain to gain control of the Lincolnwood Town Center Property on Touhy and McCormick.

The village said the mall's vacancy rate has risen over time. They said the property needs to be redeveloped.

The village board approved a redevelopment plan for the mall in 2022.

Village officials said in a statement they are "exploring all options to help prepare the Lincolnwood Town Center for redevelopment, and eminent domain is just one of those options."