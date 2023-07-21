CPD wants help in identifying suspect in Lincoln Park sexual assault

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are hoping you recognize this man -- he's wanted for attacking a woman in Lincoln Park.

Police said he followed her into a building near Armitage and Sheffield and sexually assaulted her.

It happened early in the morning on July 8th.

If you have any information about the suspect, you're asked to call the police.