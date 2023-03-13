Lincoln Park High School placed on soft lockdown after gun scare outside

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lincoln Park High School was placed on a soft lockdown Monday after someone displaying what turned out to be a BB gun was spotted outside the school.

Lincoln Park High School Principal Eric Steinmiller wrote in a letter to parents reporting that on Monday afternoon, school officials learned that a member of the school community was shown what turned out to be a BB gun in the park outside the school.

School officials immediately contacted Chicago Police and the Chicago Public Schools Office of Safety and Security, and placed the school on a soft lockdown.

The lockdown was lifted after it was determined the situation was safe.

An adult who is not connected with the school was questioned by police late Monday, Steinmiller wrote. No Lincoln Park students or staff were physically harmed, he wrote.

Lincoln Park High School is located at 2001 N. Orchard St., at Armitage Avenue.