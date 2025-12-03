Lincoln Park Community Services seeks donations as it works to help homeless amid bitter cold

Imagine not having a place to live, or a hot meal to eat on a winter day when temperatures are below freezing. That's the reality for many people in Chicago, but a shelter in Lincoln Park is working to make a difference in the lives of those in need.

One by one, people experiencing homelessness entered Lincoln Park Community Services on Wednesday as temperatures hovered in the high 20s.

The drop-in program, which runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. every afternoon, allows them to enjoy a hot meal, connect with others, and get out of the cold.

"During the winter months, we see a spike in the number of people who are coming to us for support and care," said Cheryl Hamilton-Hill, CEO of Lincoln Park Community Services.

Hamilton-Hill said the need to support the unhoused has grown dramatically. Just four years ago, 409 people came to the drop-in program for a meal throughout that year. Last year, there were more than 6,000 drop-in visits.

The organization also provides clothes, shoes, a place to shower, do laundry, and even sleeping arrangements; whether it's an overnight stay, 120 days, or longer, with guidance from a case worker.

"It's because they're working on their case plan. They're making sure that they are earning income and they're looking for housing during that timeframe," Hamilton-Hill said.

The organization also has a year-round street outreach program. Teams visit areas where those experiencing homelessness are known to frequent.

Last year, Lincoln Park Community Services helped about 8,000 people through the drop-in and street outreach programs combined, and Hamilton-Hill said the need continues to grow.

"We're seeing quite a bit more seniors than we have ever seen before; numbers of individuals who are over 60s all the way into their 80s," she said.

The drop-in and street outreach programs will end on Dec. 31, because there's no longer money in the city budget to supplement these programs. Federal funding also has been cut.

"We are trying to do everything that we can to make up the funding. So, if individuals from the community want to help, we need you," Hamilton-Hill said.

Lincoln Park Community Services needs $400,000 to fund both programs. If you'd like to help, you can donate on their website.