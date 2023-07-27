Lime tests new seated scooter in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a new electric scooter you can ride around Chicago, and you might find it more comfortable.
Lime is testing out a new seated scooter in Chicago. There are about 150 of them on the street now.
Chicago is only the second city to get them.
The new models have storage room, larger wheels, and lower baseboards, so they're more accessible.
