Lil Nas X pleads not guilty to felony battery against a police officer after Los Angeles arrest

Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty on Monday to three felony counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one felony count of resisting arrest after he was arrested last week on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded around 5:50 a.m. Aug. 21 to the singer, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, in the middle of the boulevard. When officers approached, Hill allegedly charged at the officers before he was taken into custody.

Hill was arrested for battery on a police officer and was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose, police said. He pleaded not guilty on Monday at a Van Nuys courthouse. Bail was originally set at $300,000, but the judge agreed to a lower $75,000 amount because Hill had no prior convictions and was not considered a flight risk.

Outside the courthouse, Hill's father, Robert Stafford, spoke with reporters. When asked how his son was doing, he said, "He's very remorseful for what happened." Hill's father also noted that he will get the help he needs. "He's great. Keep praying for him."

Lil Nas X in 2020 won Grammy awards for best pop duo/group performance and best music video for his song "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus. The duo also earned a Country Music Association award for the collaboration.