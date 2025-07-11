Lightning believed to have sparked house fire in Cary, Illinois

Lightning believed to have sparked fire at Cary, Illinois home

Lightning is believed to have caused a house fire in northwest suburban Cary on Thursday night, leaving three residents displaced.

Just after 10 p.m., the Cary Fire Protection District responded to a house fire in the 500 block of Surrey Ridge Drive. Officials said the initial 9-1-1 caller reported a possible lightning strike during severe thunderstorms in the area.

Three residents got out of the house safely. Officials said they were displaced and are receiving assistance.

The exact cause remains under investigation by the Cary Fire Protection District.