Chicago First Alert Weather: Light showers in the morning, highs in the 80s
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Light showers moving through now. A front will lift northward today, opening the door for a warmer air mass to move into our area. Many places into the 80s today. However, a light wind off the lake will develop today, keeping lakefront temperatures cooler. After this round of light rain moves through, our rain chances are pretty low today.
Heavier showers and thunderstorms are on tap for Monday. Storms may fire in the afternoon.
TODAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FEW PASSING LIGHT SHOWERS. HIGH 82. COOLER LAKEFRONT.
TONIGHT: SHOWER CHANCE. LOW 65.
MONDAY: RAIN & THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 75.
