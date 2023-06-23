Watch CBS News
Local News

Rusted light pole crashes through window of restaurant in Chicago's Loop

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Rusted light pole smashes front window of Loop restaurant
Rusted light pole smashes front window of Loop restaurant 00:31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police were on the scene after a light pole crashed through a restaurant in the Loop Friday morning.

Police say someone was hanging on the pole when it fell in the direction of the Protein Bar and Kitchen, located in the 10-100 block of West Lake Street, smashing the front window. 

A city worker was on the scene cleaning up the broken glass. The base of the pole was also rusted.   

protein-bar.jpg
CBS News Chicago
protein bar window smash
CBS News Chicago

CBS 2 has reported on the dangers of these rusted light poles through the years.

Below you'll find some of our previous reporting by CBS 2 Investigative Reporter Dave Savini:

First published on June 23, 2023 / 7:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.