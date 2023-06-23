Rusted light pole crashes through window of restaurant in Chicago's Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police were on the scene after a light pole crashed through a restaurant in the Loop Friday morning.

Police say someone was hanging on the pole when it fell in the direction of the Protein Bar and Kitchen, located in the 10-100 block of West Lake Street, smashing the front window.

A city worker was on the scene cleaning up the broken glass. The base of the pole was also rusted.

CBS 2 has reported on the dangers of these rusted light poles through the years.

