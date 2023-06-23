Rusted light pole crashes through window of restaurant in Chicago's Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police were on the scene after a light pole crashed through a restaurant in the Loop Friday morning.
Police say someone was hanging on the pole when it fell in the direction of the Protein Bar and Kitchen, located in the 10-100 block of West Lake Street, smashing the front window.
A city worker was on the scene cleaning up the broken glass. The base of the pole was also rusted.
CBS 2 has reported on the dangers of these rusted light poles through the years.
Below you'll find some of our previous reporting by CBS 2 Investigative Reporter Dave Savini:
- City Was Warned About Thousands of Corroding Light Poles But Failed to Fix Many, CBS 2 Investigation Finds
- City Vows To Get Rid Of Dangerous Light Poles After CBS 2 Investigators Have Spent Years Documenting Them As They Fall Down, But Just When Will This Happen?
- 2 Investigators: Rusted Light Poles 'Very Worrisome'
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.