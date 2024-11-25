Watch CBS News
Local News

Person suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting on I-80 in New Lenox, Illinois

By Adam Harrington, Joshua Hernandez, Ellie Coatar

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

NEW LENOX, Ill. (CBS) -- A person was shot and seriously wounded Monday evening on Interstate 80 in New Lenox.

Illinois State Police were called to the I-80 westbound entrance to I-355 at 5:30 p.m.

They found one person who was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

I-80 westbound was shut down at La Grange Road after the shooting. The expressway reopened at 6:22 p.m.

Illinois State Police said the investigation has just begun and did not have further details late Monday.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.