Person suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting on I-80 in New Lenox, Illinois

NEW LENOX, Ill. (CBS) -- A person was shot and seriously wounded Monday evening on Interstate 80 in New Lenox.

Illinois State Police were called to the I-80 westbound entrance to I-355 at 5:30 p.m.

They found one person who was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

I-80 westbound was shut down at La Grange Road after the shooting. The expressway reopened at 6:22 p.m.

Illinois State Police said the investigation has just begun and did not have further details late Monday.