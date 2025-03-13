Watch CBS News
3 suffer life-threatening injuries in crash on rural roads southwest of Chicago

By Adam Harrington

Three people were left with life-threatening injuries from a crash Thursday afternoon in Kendall County, Illinois southwest of Chicago.

The violent two-car crash happened around 3 p.m. at Ashley and Walker roads in a rural area of the county south of Yorkville.

Crews had to cut open the roof of one of the wrecked cars to extricate two people, and a third person was also hurt. From CBS Skywatch, the wreckage was seen scattered all over the place.

The exact conditions of the victims were not immediately learned.

Police said the roads will be closed for quite some time as they continue to investigate.

