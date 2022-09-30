Northwest Side library hosting 31 Days of Horror Halloween movie marathon starting this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Things are getting spooky at one Chicago Public Library.

The Austin-Irving library on the Northwest Side is holding a Halloween movie marathon called "31 Days of Horror."

Starting Saturday, it will screen a horror movie each day with popcorn and candy. First up - Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part Two.

On Sundays - it will have more family-friendly options like Ghostbusters, Goosebumps. and Hotel Transylvania.