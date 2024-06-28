A safe haven LGBTQ+ youth on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO — As Pride Month winds down, Albany Park, on Chicago's North Side, is a safe haven for LGBT+ people, part of Illinois's first-ever transitional living program for youth in the Department of Children and Family Services.

"We wanted to provide a space for them where they feel affirmed -- where they feel loved, where they feel cared about," said Pavielle Randolph, LGBTQ+ Avers Home Coordinator.

Five young people, aged 17 to 21, stay here, supported by staff around the clock, including 19-year-old Damien Panko, who identifies as a trans male.

"I discovered that back in 2019, but I recently started transitioning with hormones and name-wise," Panko said.

Staff help Panko and his housemates navigate medical care, surgeries, education, and even how to hold a job. They receive funding from the community-based service agency Lawrence Hall, which partners with DCFS.

The goal is to prepare them for independent living when they age out of the system.

"I was also scared because of my anxiety. Because of the unknown," Panko said. "It's actually been good. I've been meeting new people, hanging out, doing drag, you know, stuff."

Jackie Pollock, a life skills educator, walks through the house, pointing out the private rooms and common areas, making it feel like a family home.

"I try to tell them this is what landlords are looking for, this is what employers are looking for, to explain that life is rough, but you're gonna get through it," Pollock said.

Wearing a chef's hat, Renee Lehocky, who came up with the idea of the home, said that those who surround the residents are vital.

"I'm part of the queer community, and when developing this home, it was very important that we put in the program plan that the workers here would also identify," Lehocky said. "To have people with lived experience surround them and help them through that process is a game-changer for these youth.

In fact, at least 50% of staff identify with the LGBTQ+ community.

"I always say a child can't be what they can't see. So if you don't see people that look like you thrive if you don't see people who look like you succeed, the hopes and the dreams that you might have for yourself are really small," Randolph said.

For these young people, who not only live together but some now even work together, the home represents more than just a shelter. It's a community, a support system, and a stepping stone to a brighter future.

"If I wasn't here, who knows where I'd be? I want to be able to get a job and be able to be successful, do drag as long as I can, and be myself. Whatever my future leads to," Panko said.

With the success of the Albany Park home, plans are underway to open a second home in the Edgewater community. It will serve younger LGBTQ+ people, including teenagers, from ages 14 to 17.