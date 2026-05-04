Leo High School principal Dr. Shaka Rawls receives Golden Apple award for leadership

For educators, the work is often your reward, but one South Side principal's efforts were rewarded with something a little more tangible.

Leo High School Principal Dr. Shaka Rawls was celebrated for his leadership on Monday, as he is now the recipient of the Golden Apple—a prestigious award given to educators, highlighting their excellence in teaching and leadership.

"Each year, we give out 10 teacher awards and one to two principal awards for outstanding leaders in Illinois," said Alan Mather, president of the Golden Apple Foundation.

Rawls walked into the celebration with students and staff of the school singing "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now."

"This year we saw that Shaka Rawls was deserving of receiving this award," Mathers said.

"Leo has the support each other. They make their communities a better place. I think those words define what Dr. Rawls has been doing as the leader of this school," said Greg Richmond, school superintendent of the Archdiocese of Chicago.

Father Michael Pfleger was also in attendance to credit Rawls for putting the school on the map—referencing the Leo Boys choir during their run on "America's Got Talent" last year.

Rawls said the first person he saw at the celebration was his daughter, and his first thought was that she should be in school. He said he knew something was up when he was told to wear a blazer to school.

"If I won a Golden Apple, then ya'll won a Golden Apple. If they gave me money, they gave y'all money. Friday lunch is on me," he told the school.

Rawls was presented a check for $10,000 along with the award.

"This is one more count of recognition on a very long year of recognition for Leo High School," he said. "When I look at every student in this building, I see me. I see a younger version of me, and if I had the resources that I had access to, if I had the relationships I would've had access, I could've been even more successful. So to me, it's not even giving back, it's really just investing in my own future."



